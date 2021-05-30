Bennett threatened on social media over joining center-left coalition, police launch probe

The Israel Police’s Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into incitement against Bennett due to his announcement that he was joining Lapid.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Right-wing Yemina Party leader Naftali Bennett’s apparent decision Sunday to join a coalition government led by the center-left Yesh Atid party drew a rash of nasty attacks on social media.

Some of the more threatening attacks included him wearing a keffiyeh with the caption “Liar,” alongside a photo of late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, also with a keffiyeh, who was assassinated in 1995 by a right-wing extremist.

The Israel Police’s Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into incitement against Bennett on Sunday.

Bennett will likely serve as the first prime minister in a coalition partnership that will see right, center and left wing parties unite to oust the prime minister. He will then hand the leadership of the country over to center-left Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid, who was tasked with forming a coalition.

Known for his right-wing platform, Bennett has been lambasted for refusing to serve in a government with Netanyahu. His decision to join Lapid drew harsh criticism on social media as well as protests outside his home and the homes of other Yesh Atid Knesset members.

“If you form a government with the extreme left and with the supporters of terror Ra’am, you are a disgrace to the people of Israel,” tweeted a Twitter user named Tal, referring to the expected support of the four seats of the United Arab List party known by its Hebrew acronym Ra’am. The Arab party is known for its anti-Zionist stance.

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas said earlier this year he would support a government in return for legislation and budget considerations that served the Arab sector in Israel.

“In the end, you are just an instrument in the hands of the left. They will throw you to the dogs as soon as they have the opportunity,” tweeted another person named Dr. Eitan.

The dramatic move by Bennett was also criticized by Nobel Prize winner Prof. Robert Aumann, who told Channel 20 that the moves by Bennett and his deputy, former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, were “a disaster.”

Aumann said Bennett’s choice to join Lapid’s coalition is a move that is a “distortion of democracy because most of the people voted right [wing]. It is very bad that they will form a left-wing government, and that they should trust Abbas and Meretz,” he said, referring to the Ra’am leader and the left-wing Meretz Party that supports a full withdrawal from Judea and Samaria and the establishment of a Palestinian state there.