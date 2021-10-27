Biden mentions Trump 24 times in 17 minute stump speech

Coming out to Virginia to support gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, Biden used his speech to slam his 2020 election opponent.

By Donna Rachel Edmunds, World Israel News

U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned his Presidential election opponent Donald Trump by name 24 times during a 17 minute speech Tuesday night, coming out to campaign for Terry McAuliffe as governor of Virginia.

Democrat McAuliffe, who previously served as governor of Virginia between 2014 and 2018, is up against Republican Glenn Youngkin, in what is turning out to be a tight race despite Biden’s 10 point lead in the State in the 2020 Presidential election. If successful, Youngkin will retake the state for the Republican party after 12 years of Democrat rule.

“You know Terry,” Biden told the supportive crowd. “But look: how well do you know Terry’s opponent? Well just remember this: I ran against Donald Trump. And Terry is running against an acolyte of Donald Trump.

“Terry’s opponent doesn’t like to talk about how very much now, but to win the Republican nomination he embraced Donald Trump,” Biden intoned.

The first thing Youngkin did when he launched his campaign was to call for election integrity, Biden told his audience.

“Why did he do that?” he asked rhetorically. “Because he wanted to hear Donald Trump. There was a price he had to pay for the nomination and he paid it. But now he doesn’t want to talk about Donald Trump anymore.”

“Well, I do,” he added emphatically, to cheers from the crowd.

Biden then went on to criticize Trump for having no integrity, particularly over Trump’s criticisms of Colin Powell and John McCain.

“All from the guy who invented the Big Lie,” Biden said, referring to claims that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 Presidential election.

“[He] drove a mob of insurrectionists to breach the Capital on the 6th January, and to this day, he incites people all around this country,” Biden continued, before going on to claim that the 6th January had been a day of “anger and rage” in which flags were turned into spears, and that the people inside Capitol Hill had erected a gallows.

Turning back to McAuliffe’s opponent, Biden insisted Youngkin “not only embraces some of the essential lack of character, he endorses Donald Trump’s bad ideas and bad record.”

Polls currently have Youngkin and McAuliffe tied, while Biden’s approval rating has plummeted. Both parties are throwing all they have at the Virginia race, as it is widely being seen as a presage of the 2022 midterm elections. Vice President Kamala Harris and the First Lady Jill Biden have also made trips to the state, while on Saturday chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison told a McAuliffe rally in Richmond: “We’re all in. Virginia is very important; we want to make sure that we turn the vote out.”

Virginia, show up,” Biden echoed in his speech Tuesday. “Show up like you did for Barack and me. Show up like you did for me and Kamala. Show up for a proven leader like Terry McAuliffe. Show up for democracy. For Virginia. For the United States of America.”