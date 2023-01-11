Biden says he’s clueless on classified docs found in his personal office

Documents detailing the nuclear weapons program of a foreign country, as well as highly sensitive memos regarding Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom were found in the office.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

President Joe Biden said he had no idea regarding the contents of numerous classified documents discovered at his former office in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t know what’s in the documents. I’ve — my lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were,” Biden told reporters at a media conference in Mexico City on Tuesday.

“I’ve turned over the boxes — they’ve turned over the boxes to the Archives. And we’re cooperating fully — cooperating fully with the review, and — which I hope will be finished soon, and will be more detailed at that time,” he said.

According to Biden, his attorneys were clearing out an office space he had used in the years after serving as a vice-president under Barack Obama, and had discovered classified materials in a “locked cabinet” in the space.

Documents detailing the nuclear weapons program of a foreign country, as well as highly sensitive memos regarding Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom were found in the office, a source told CNN.

Notably, the documents were discovered several days before the November 2022 midterm elections, yet the revelation was only made public this week.

Biden said he was “surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office,” insinuating that he himself had not transported the documents to that location.

The materials are currently under review by the Justice Department and National Archives. Those bodies will then brief Attorney General Merrick Garland, who will decide whether to launch a criminal investigation against Biden.

In August 2022, FBI agents raided former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida compound and seized some 100 classified documents.

Mainstream media, including failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, were quick to berate for the alleged security breach.

However, the revelation of the classified material discovered in Biden’s office, similarly to the sensitive data discovered on his son Hunter’s laptop, have not garnered significant media attention.