Biden’s betrayal of 9/11

Biden robbed 9/11 families, freed an alternate 9/11 hijacker, and gave $2B to the Taliban. Now he’s boycotting the official commemorations.

By Daniel Greenfield, FrontPage Magazine

On the 22nd anniversary of September 11, the president will be in Alaska instead of at any of the sites where the attacks took place because he was delayed by a visit to Vietnam

“You have nary aged a day,” Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Trong, who is 79, praised Biden. Biden called Vietnam a “friend” and urged moving on from the “bitter past”.

The Vietnam War isn’t the only “bitter past” that Biden is moving on from. Despite the presence of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has continued holding meetings with the Taliban, has provided over $2 billion in aid after the Taliban takeover and authorized transactions with the Taliban and even an Al Qaeda component for “humanitarian” reasons.

Holding a 9/11 commemoration in Alaska conveniently sidelines the vast majority of family members outraged over Biden’s treasonous efforts to cut a deal with the mastermind of the September 11 attacks. A month before the anniversary, 9/11 families received a form letter telling them that a plan to cut the deal with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was underway.

2,000 family members responded by signing a letter to Biden pleading with him, “You are our President and we ask that you prioritize the interests of the victims of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks over those of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed or other terrorists.” Biden’s Alaska commemoration is a way to make sure that no family members can embarrass him in public the way that the victims of his disastrous surrender to the Taliban did.

The only connection between Al Qaeda and Alaska is that Biden recently gave a gift to Al Qaeda’s funders by banning oil companies from drilling on 10 million acres in the state.

Like Obama before him, Biden has been obsessed with freeing the Gitmo terrorists. Obama ousted one Secretary of Defense, Chuck Hagel, and applied intense pressure on another, Ash Carter, who resisted efforts by his boss, Susan Rice and other pro-terrorist figures to ‘jam’ him. Unlike Hagel and Carter, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin willingly enabled Biden’s release of even the worst terrorists including an alternate 9/11 hijacker, an Al Qaeda ally who plotted to smuggle nukes into the country, a terrorist involved in the Marriott bombing and many others.

No president, not even Obama, has been as maliciously hostile to 9/11 families. Before dispatching a form letter to families warning that a plea deal would be cut with the mastermind of the attacks not long before the anniversary date, Biden robbed families of a settlement and handed it over to the Taliban.

In an exclusive investigation, Front Page Magazine reported that when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, 9/11 families became able to collect damages from the country’s bank reserves that were located in New York. Biden’s decision to enable the Taliban takeover had made it possible for victims to actually collect on a previous judgment against the Taliban.

Biden, reacting with all the ruthless speed that had been completely absent when Americans were trapped behind enemy lines in Kabul, rushed to freeze the money so the families couldn’t collect, apportioned half for “humanitarian aid” to the Afghans (over and above the $800 million he had already provided to the terror zone) and fought 9/11 families in court for the rest.

The Biden administration argued that allowing the 9/11 families to lay claim to the Taliban’s money would interfere with its foreign policy in Afghanistan. The administration created the

“Afghan Fund” in Switzerland with half of the money that Biden stole from 9/11 families. Why Switzerland? Because moving the money abroad, much like Obama’s illegal non-dollar ransom payments to Iran, was a way of avoiding congressional and judicial oversight.

That a presidential administration seized $3.5 billion from 9/11 families, moved it to Switzerland (in the tradition of Nazi war criminals) and set it up as a Swiss nonprofit not subject to American laws ought to have been one of the biggest stories, instead it’s been relentlessly buried. The fund’s board members include only one U.S. official, making the United States a minority, and the board only met three times as of earlier this year raising issues about what the fund is doing.

While the Biden administration claims that it’s only offering humanitarian aid, its definition of humanitarian aid included printing money for the Taliban through Poland and France. Why Poland and France? Much like Switzerland, Biden is operating in foreign countries to avoid congressional and judicial oversight for what are likely violations of United States law.

The Taliban are also receiving secret pallets of hundred dollar bills from some unknown point of origin. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, doing the job that no American media outlet would do, showed stacks of hundred dollar bills sitting on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport that had been the setting for the worst and bloodiest moments of Biden’s betrayal.

An expert suggested that “it may have been hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Where is the money coming from? Biden’s cash has been dispensed so secretively that the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s office (SIGAR) revealed last year that the State Department and Samantha Power’s fiefdom at USAID were so relentlessly stonewalling the watchdog that “department staff have received internal direction to not engage with or speak to SIGAR without prior clearance from State legal counsel”.

This year, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko told Congress that “I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban.” He warned that the word is that the “Taliban are already diverting funds.” A SIGAR report in July 2023 revealed that the Biden administration has “appropriated more than $2.35 billion in FY 2022 and FY 2023 funding for Afghanistan reconstruction programming since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.” Instead of cutting funds, “contributions to UN OCHA reported organizations of more than $4.45 billion from January 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, are at levels that were not seen prior to the Taliban takeover… and were led by the United States.”

The Biden administration has violated the law by refusing to cooperate with both the Afghanistan watchdog and congressional subpoenas. Is it going to such great lengths, moving money into a Swiss nonprofit, operating through Poland and France, and defying congressional subpoenas and government watchdogs. because it has nothing to hide?

Since the retreat, Biden has been the public face of an unprecedented coverup of one of the worst military and foreign policy disasters in recent history. The lies are not only constant, they appear to have been coordinated with the enemy.

Earlier this year, Biden falsely claimed that Al Qaeda was no longer operating in Afghanistan when in reality it has training camps in six provinces, safe houses all across the country, and its members serve in key government positions. Those revelations came directly from a UN Security Council report. The Taliban quickly cited Biden’s lie as a “refutation” of the UN report.

The Biden administration lied about Afghanistan from the very beginning. And that would have been bad enough if the consequences had ended with the Taliban takeover, but there’s every sign that Biden is not only seeking friends in Vietnam, but in Afghanistan. Perhaps he hopes that the Taliban leaders will flatter his youthful features much like the Communist boss in Vietnam, but more likely a family that has a history of corrupt business dealings abroad has one more.

Biden’s snub to the traditional 9/11 commemorations is an extension of the same policy in which he dismissed the Americans left behind in Afghanistan (only to then pay for six figures charter flights on Osama bin Laden’s old airline). Even long before anyone thought he had a shot at ending up in the White House, Biden’s one trick foreign policy was befriending Islamic terrorists and dismissing their horrifying atrocities as ancient history that we needed to move past.

After September 11, Biden proposed, “this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran.” Iran repaid him by illegally intervening in the 2020 election. One of Biden’s major bundlers was an Iran lobby figure. And since then it was revealed that the administration had turned over its negotiations with Iran to members of the Iran lobby.

What benefit has Biden gained from his dealings with the Taliban? A great deal of effort has been expended to keep anyone from knowing.

Biden would like to turn the page on the Taliban and Al Qaeda, the way he’s doing on Iran. Like all of his ideas, it’s a bad leftover from the Carter administration. And it’s also lubricated by what looks a great deal like money laundering and obstruction of justice, violations of sanctions and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

On the 22nd anniversary, Biden would like us all to move on from the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11. That is the best way to sell us on this new policy toward our enemies and avoid any scrutiny of his misdeeds. The best way to remember those attacks is to commit to punishing its perpetrators, who should be dangling from a rope instead of reading Harry Potter novels at Gitmo or enjoying 5-star Saudi terror rehab resorts, and to investigate the ties between our elites to the Taliban, to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other nations with terrorist links.

What we must not do is forget. The attacks are not in the past because, unlike Pearl Harbor, the perpetrators have not changed or moved on. Only their tactics have. Obama and Biden both brought massive numbers of Muslim migrants to America. They have since run for office and show up in local legislative offices all over the country. The war has entered a new phase.

And we are being conquered.

This new invasion is even more serious than the first. And under Biden, its ‘ground zero’ lies with the Taliban takeover and the mass transportation of migrants vetted by the Taliban.

Biden and his party want to displace 9/11 victims with spectacles of the Afghan migrants and the Islamic activists whom, unlike those September 11 families, he will meet with and won’t rob. By snubbing the usual 9/11 commemorations, Biden is telling Americans that it’s time to move on.

It’s not time to move on. Not until the perpetrators are dead, their lackeys exposed and the threat ended. 9/11 families don’t need Biden’s hypocritical smirk at the memorials or his pretense that the ‘Mourner-in-Chief’s old minor kitchen fire or his son’s cancer death (not in Iraq, as he falsely claims) can displace and bury the thousands dead, bodies falling or rising as ash.

Biden can rob 9/11 victims and ally with their killers, but Americans must remember and stand strong.an.”