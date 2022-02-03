B’nai Brith Canada demands stiffer sentence for convicted antisemitic hatemonger

An example of the sickening antisemitic propaganda authored by Loki Hulgaard (Courtesy B'nai Brith Canada)

After pleading guilty and receiving a one-year sentence, the hatemonger is at it again, circulating some of the worst anti-Jewish hate literature ever produced in Canada.

By B’nai Brith Canada

B’nai Brith Canada is demanding that fresh hate crimes charges be laid against an Alberta man who published extreme anti-Jewish propaganda and has illegally stockpiled firearms in the past.

In August of 2018, Loki Hulgaard was arrested after trying to spread currency defaced with antisemitic messages such as “Zionist Occupied Government,” the organization said. He was also found to possess four firearms — two with their serial numbers removed — three over-capacity magazines and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

Hulgaard eventually pleaded guilty to promoting hatred and a firearms violation, receiving a one-year conditional sentence, two years of probation and conditions to avoid certain locations and cease writing about Jews online.

B’nai Brith has now discovered that Hulgaard is at it again. In fact, he has published a series of antisemitic works through a far-right U.S. website, with such lurid titles as “Jewish White Genocide,” “Who Is the Jew?: The Jew Identifier Document” and “How (((They))) Ruined My Life: Autobiography of Loki Hulgaard.”

According to B’nai Brith, these works are some of the worst anti-Jewish hate literature ever produced in Canada, repeatedly calling for the extermination of all Jews, illustrated by lurid graphics.

As a result, Hulgaard has been charged with violating the terms of his conditional sentence. But B’nai Brith is demanding that he face stiffer consequences, including fresh charges for promoting hatred against Jews – hopefully leading to a custodial sentence this time.

“We appreciate the diligent work of Medicine Hat Police on the Loki Hulgaard file,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “However, this is not a case about breaching a conditional sentence order. This is one of the worst cases of antisemitic propaganda we have ever seen in Canada.

“If the Canadian justice system cannot deliver real consequences for committed hatemongers, then it will fail to deter acts of violence against Jews and other communities.”

Hulgaard was previously known as Brendan Stanley Dell, and appears to have graduated from the University of Winnipeg in 2008. Hulgaard’s father, Brian Dell, was arrested and charged with obstructing after he tried to prevent police from executing a lawful search warrant at their residence in Medicine Hat on July 29, 2021.