Bomb lab destroyed and 5 terrorists killed in Jenin raid by IDF

The military equipment confiscated during an IDF raid in the Jenin camp, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: IDF.

Wanted terrorists were eliminated and others were arrested in Jenin on Sunday morning in connection to the murder of Shay Silas Nigreker, 60, and his 28-year-old son Aviad Nir.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces killed five Palestinian terrorists and destroyed an explosives laboratory in the Jenin camp in an overnight counter-terrorism operation, the army said on Sunday morning.

According to the IDF, the five were killed during shootouts with soldiers.

A squad of terrorists who endangered the lives of soldiers was targeted in an airstrike and captured.

Twenty-nine wanted Palestinians were arrested, including Osama Bani Fadl, a member of Hamas who is suspected of killing Shay Silas Nigreker, 60, and his 28-year-old son Aviad Nir in the Palestinian village of Huwara, outside Nablus in Samaria, in August.

Soldiers inside the camp seized two weapons, a large amount of ammunition, explosive charges and military equipment. Two observation posts used to track Israeli movement in the camp were destroyed.

בפעילות משותפת של שב”כ וצה”ל הלילה במחנה הפליטים בג’נין נעצר על ידי לוחמי מילואים אסאמה בני פדל, במוצאו מהכפר עקרבה הסמוך לשכם. אסאמה חשוד כמי שביצע את פיגוע הרצח הכפול בחווארה באוגוסט 2023 שבו נרצחו סייאלס-שי ניגרקר ובנו אביעד ניר ז”ל>> pic.twitter.com/nYPYq41EIC

— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 26, 2023

Combat engineering vehicles also uncovered improvised explosive devices placed under the road.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza on Oct. 7, approximately 2,000 wanted terrorists have been captured in raids across Judea and Samaria, including around 1,100 associated with the Hamas terrorist organization.