Female Israeli Border Police officer wounded in Samaria terror attack

As Iran launches hundreds of missiles and war drones at Israel, Palestinian terrorist opens fire at Israeli Border Police officer.

By JNS

An Israeli Border Police officer was moderately wounded overnight Saturday in a shooting attack in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim on the scene before evacuating her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The victim was reportedly wounded by shrapnel from long-range sniper fire.

The Israel Police spokesperson issued a statement shortly before 4 a.m.

“A short time ago, a terrorist fired at a force operating in the area of the village of Sinjil in the [area of the] Binyamin Regional Brigade. Border Police and IDF units are on the spot and searching the area” for the terrorist.

“As a result of the shooting, a reserve Border Police soldier sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. Her family was informed.”

The police added that the reserve Border Police officer was in the area as part of reinforcements deployed following the tensions between local Israelis and Palestinians after the murder of Binyamin Achimeir.

Earlier on Saturday, the body of 14-year-old Jerusalem resident Achimeir was found after he went missing while working as a shepherd based in Gal Farm, located close to the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir, 17 miles northeast of Ramallah.

A drone identified Achimeir’s body on Saturday morning. He was killed by Palestinian terrorists in either the late morning or early afternoon on Friday, according to a preliminary investigation.

Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians in the area of Achimeir’s murder.