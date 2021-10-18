Border Police arrest armed suspected terrorist near Jerusalem

The knife used in the attempted terrorist attack on Har Adar, Monday, October 18, 2021. (Photo: Police spokesperson)

By TPS, World Israel News Staff

Border Police troops arrested on Monday a suspected terrorist, a 37-year-old Palestinian woman, who was armed with a knife and on her way to the community of Har Adar, located just north of Jerusalem.

The suspect was carrying a knife in her hand and was walking toward a closed gate that is used for the crossing of residents from Judea and Samaria, according to Israeli media.

She was noticed by soldiers positioned at a nearby observation post, who alerted the Border Police to the scene. The troops carried out a suspect arrest procedure that did not involve shooting, as the suspect dropped her knife.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning by the police.