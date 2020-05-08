Border Police vehicle firebombed outside Jerusalem

No casualties were reported, and police are searching for the perpetrators.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinians throwing Molotov cocktails destroyed an Israeli Border Police armored vehicle early Friday morning just outside the capital.

The incident occurred during an operation alongside the security fence near the Palestinian village of Abu Dis, bordering eastern Jerusalem. During the attack, police personnel quickly removed their operational equipment from the vehicle and managed to secure the scene until backup came, a police spokesperson said.

No casualties were reported, and police are searching for the perpetrators.

On Thursday, the Border Police discovered three concealed pipe bombs in Barta’a, a town straddling the Green Line occupied by Israelis and Palestinians. The bombs were defused and an investigation has been opened.

On April 30, Border Policemen signaled a driver to slow down for inspection at the Reihan checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Jenin. Instead, the car accelerated towards the officers in an attempt to run them over. Following protocol, the policemen fired into the air, but the driver continued and ended up hitting several concrete barriers before smashing into a reinforced guard post.

A week prior, a Border Police officer was moderately injured when a Palestinian ran him over at a checkpoint east of Jerusalem. The attack was captured on security cameras, showing that after knocking the police officer down, the terrorist got out of the van and tried to stab him before being shot dead by other officers on the scene.