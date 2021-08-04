BREAKING: Three rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, IDF retaliates

Rocket sirens go off in northern Israel as an explosion is heard in the area of Kiryat Shemona, August 4, 2021. (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)

Three rockets launched toward Israeli territory from Lebanon * IDF responds by attacking targets in Lebanon

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

Rocket sirens went off in Kiryat Shemona and in the towns of Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai in northern Israel on Wednesday, as a loud explosion was heard in the area and smoke was seen by residents.

הופעלה התרעה ביישובים קריית שמונה, כפר גלעדי ותל חי. הפרטים בבדיקה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 4, 2021

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit initially noted that IDF troops were scanning the area and investigating the incident.

A few minutes later, the IDF confirmed that three rockets were launched toward Israeli territory from Lebanon, with two landing in open fields near Kiryat Shemona and one causing a fire.

התרעה [04/08/2021]: 12:15:

כפר גלעדי, קריית שמונה, תל חי נשלח דרך @CumtaAlerts pic.twitter.com/kS0WGWb0dR — כומתה – אזעקות צבע אדום בזמן אמת (@CumtaAlerts) August 4, 2021

One of the rockets failed to reach Israel and landed in Lebanese territory.

An initial statement by Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that no injuries were reported, however, MDA later reported that paramedics were treating four Israelis who suffered shock.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit joined the efforts to treat people who experienced emotional shock.

“We are working together with local services to locate and identify people suffering from shock and we are sending volunteers to provide psychological and emotional stabilization to anyone who is suffering,” said head of Emek HaHula region of United Hatzalah Vicki Tiferet. ” If you, or someone you know is in need of assistance please contact us via our hotline 1221.”

אזעקות הופעלו באזור קרית שמונה; תושבים דיווחו ששמעו פיצוץ https://t.co/d8yWbinglf — Haaretz הארץ (@Haaretz) August 4, 2021

The IDF responded shortly after by attacking the sites where the rockets were launched from in Lebanon with artillery fire and continued to target sites associated with terrorist activity near the border throughout the day.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff held a briefing following the incident, attended by head of the Military Intelligence Directorate Maj.-Gen. Tamir Hayman. Ynet reported that Gantz had sent a “harsh message to UNIFIL,” the UN’s interim force in Lebanon following the incident.

When asked by Walla whether the situation was under control, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett guaranteed that “everything is okay” and that the situation is being dealt with.

“The landing of a rocket in the Galilee is another reminder of the situation developing on our northern border,” Blue and White MK Yael Ron Ben Moshe said in a statement. “I trust the defense establishment and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to take the necessary actions in order to resume peace and quiet to Israel’s northern population,” she added.

Residents of Kiryat Shemona and Metula were initially directed to remain in shelters until further notice, but were told they can resume normal activity about an hour later.