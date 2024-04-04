First Time In Months: Gaza terrorists fire rockets at southern Israel

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

By JNS

Palestinian terrorists fired a barrage of rockets towards the southern Israeli city of Netivot from Gaza on Thursday night, sending over 40,000 people running for shelter for the first time in nearly three months.

The Iron Dome missile-defense system intercepted at least two projectiles heading for the city, local reports said.

The last time air-raid sirens sounded in Netivot, located about eight miles from the Strip, was on January 16.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said there were no reports of serious injuries in the attacks, though several people were slightly hurt running to bomb shelters.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists fired three rockets at the border community of Kfar Aza. According to the IDF, all three projectiles hit in open areas. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Kfar Aza lost around 10% of its approximate 1,000 residents to Hamas’s Oct. 7 cross-border attack on the northwestern Negev.

Thursday’s attacks came after rocket alert sirens were reported on Wednesday night in the southern communities of Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am for the first time in 10 days.

Also on Thursday, air-raid sirens sounded in Betzet in the Western Galilee and surrounding areas, warning of incoming rocket fire from terrorists in nearby Southern Lebanon.

More than 11,500 rockets have been fired at Israel since the start of the current war on Oct. 7.