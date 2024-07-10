Husband and wife killed in Hezbollah attack leave behind 3 children

The couple, Noa and Nir Baranes, were killed when a Hezbollah rocket struck their car in the Golan Heights.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israelis killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel have been identified Wednesday as a husband and wife, 46-year-old Nir Baranes and 46-year-old Noa Baranes.

The couple, residents of Kibbutz Ortal in the Golan Heights, were killed Tuesday while driving through the Nafah traffic junction near an IDF base when a rocket struck their car.

Noa and Nir Baranes are survived by their three children, ages 13 through 18.

Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon launched 40 rockets at the Golan Heights Tuesday, following an IDF targeted strike which killed Yasir Nimr Qaranbash, the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Qaranbash was also in charge of transferring arms to Lebanon.

The IDF airstrike was carried out while Qaranbash was drive on the Damascus-Beirut highway.

On Sunday, the IDF killed another prominent Hezbollah commander, Mustafa Hassan Salman in Qlaileh, in the Tyre District.

Following Tuesday’s deadly rocket barrage, local Israeli leaders urged the IDF to take a more aggressive stance against Hezbollah.

“Our expectation is that the state will do its part and move the fighting across the border and protect Israeli citizens,” said Uri Kellner, head of the Golan Regional Council.

Lior Simcha, Secretary General of the Kibbutz Movement, blasted the government in an interview with Walla, lamenting the security situation on the northern front and the accompanying “lawlessness.”

“Israel has never seemed so weak and at a loss in the face of its enemies. Two Israelis were murdered on the road in the Golan Heights by Hezbollah fire and we are powerless, leaderless, lacking a plan and public legitimacy,” he said.

“It is time to show leadership and initiative, Whether military or political, put an end to this unbearable situation, it cannot continue like this.”