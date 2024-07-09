Hezbollah fires 40 rockets at Golan Heights, kills 2 Israelis in vehicle

Car with two passengers ignites after being hit by Hezbollah rockets (Photo: Israel Online)

The launching of rockets into Israel follows the killing of Nasrallah’s former bodyguard.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Two Israelis were killed on Tuesday when Hezbollah fired 40 rockets at the Golan Heights.

One of the rockets struck a vehicle near Nafah Junction, killing a man and a woman.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah posted a video of sensitive IDF sites in the Golan Heights, as a threat and an indication that the terror group had detailed knowledge of military locations.

Police and bomb disposal workers are scanning the area for debris from rockets that were intercepted.

In addition, firefighting teams are extinguishing flames ignited by the rockets and explosions.

The launching of 40 rockets into Israel follows the killing of Yasir Nimr Qaranbash, the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Qaranbash was also in charge of transferring arms to Lebanon.

He was killed by a strike on his vehicle on the Damascus-Beirut highway along with another passenger who has not yet been identified.

On Sunday, the death of Mustafa Hassan Salman in Qlaileh, in the Tyre District, was also confirmed by Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, Hassan Salman took part in the planning and execution of various terrorist activities against Israel.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that any ceasefire agreement with Hamas concerning the war in Gaza will not be applicable to the conflict with Hezbollah.

“Your goal is to ensure your readiness and to erode the enemy’s [Hezbollah’s] capabilities,” said Gallant.

“Even if we reach an agreement for a hostage deal, and I very much hope that we will be able to achieve it—it does not bind us regarding what happens here [on the northern border],” he said.

“If there is a ceasefire there [in the south], here [in the north] we will continue fighting and doing everything necessary to bring about the desired result [of returning home tens of thousands of Israeli evacuees],” added the defense minister.