BURST OF EMOTION: Protester in ultra-Orthodox neighborhood moved to tears

One of the protesters against the judicial reform who attended the demonstration in the ultra-Orthodox B’nei Brak suburb of Tel Aviv was moved to tears by the Shabbat songs playing on loudspeakers on Thursday night in preparation for the Jewish Sabbath, The Yeshiva World reported.

He removed his helmet with a mounted camera to wipe his tears and then began swaying to the music and singing along, the report said.

The girl who took the video said he told her that when he heard the traditionsal “Shalom Aleichem” (“Peace be Unto You”) playing, it reminded him of his late father, who always spoke about love for one’s fellow man.

He hadn’t heard the song in decades.