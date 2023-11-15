Canadian-born left-wing activist confirmed dead in Hamas massacre

Canadian-Israeli woman originally thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas was killed on October 7th, Israel confirms.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

Vivian Silver, 74, a long-time left-wing activist who immigrated to Israel from Winnipeg, Canada has been confirmed dead, Israel revealed Tuesday.

Previously thought to be one of the 240 hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, it was determined this week that she was, instead, one of the more than 1,200 casualties during the October 7 onslaught.

Her remains, found shortly after the October 7 attack, were only able to be identified recently.

Her son, Yonaton Zeigen, said that his mother “dedicated her life to promote causes of peace and justice.” A renowned peace activist, Silver co-founded the “Women Wage Peace” organization, and was a founder and CEO of the Arab-Jewish Center for Empowerment, Equality, and Cooperation.

Silver was a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, within walking distance of the Gaza strip, Silver helped transport Gaza cancer patients for treatment in Israeli hospitals, and trained Gaza residents in business development. She was also a board member of B’Tselem, a left-wing organization that refers to Judea and Samaria as “occupied territory” and accuses Israel of apartheid.

Her brutal death, at the hands of those whom she devoted her life to helping, has been a shock to those who loved her.

Lynn Mitchell, a childhood friend of Silver said: “It is difficult to reconcile Silver’s lifelong mission as a champion of equality, justice, and peace with her cruel end.”

Many of her friends and co-workers say they will continue her legacy of building bridges and promoting peace. “She would argue that there’s always hope,” said one of Silver’s followers.