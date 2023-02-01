Chad to open embassy in Israel, Mossad played central role

Chad’s new president meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on eve of opening of embassy in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The central African republic of Chad is set to open an embassy in Israel Thursday, four years after Chad and Israel agreed to restore diplomatic relations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Chad President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in Jerusalem Wednesday ahead of the embassy opening ceremony.

Netanyahu hosted Mahamat Déby at the Prime Minister’s Office, lauding the transitional president for continuing his father’s efforts to strengthen ties with the Jewish state.

Mahamat Déby became transitional president last year, after his father, Idriss Déby, was killed by rebel forces as he inspected troops on the frontline in western Chad.

“Israel and Chad established relations between our two countries with your late father,” Netanyahu said. “It is in our view a tremendously important relationship with a major country in the heart of Africa.

“It is something that we want to carry to new levels, new heights, and your visit here in Israel and the opening of the embassy is a reflection of that. “We believe that our cooperation can help not only advance our relations and our cooperation but it is also part of Israel’s coming back to Africa and Africa coming back to Israel. We have common goals of security, prosperity and stability.

“I look forward to discussing all these things with you for the betterment of our peoples and our countries. So welcome, once again, to Jerusalem to you and your distinguished delegation.”

An expanded meeting between Israeli and Chad officials included Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad Director David Barnea, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and Israel’s non-resident Ambassador to Chad Ben Bourgel.

The delegation from Chad included Foreign Minister Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim, head of the Presidential Cabinet Idriss Youssouf Boy and Director of the Secret Services Gen. Ahmed Kogri.

On Tuesday, President Mahamat Déby met with Mossad Director David Barnea at the agency’s headquarters, shortly after the Chad delegation arrived in Israel.

Following the breakthrough achieved by Netanyahu and Déby in 2019, the Mossad played a major role in building ties between the two countries, maintaining covert links with senior Chad officials.

Barnea thanked Mahamat Déby for moving forward with the resumption of diplomatic ties.

“The Republic of Chad is an additional important Islamic country in Africa with which the State of Israel is currently establishing diplomatic relations. Expanding the circle of diplomatic partnerships is an important goal in expanding Israel’s strategic depth,” he said.

“I am very hopeful that additional leaders in the Middle East and Africa will be inspired by this important agreement and will advance their relations with Israel. The Mossad will continue to take all possible action to advance ties with each country and element in which it is in the State of Israel’s interest to aspire to an agreement and peace with it.”