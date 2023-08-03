Church blocks Jewish worshippers from praying at site of biblical prophet

A new fence in the front yard of the Stella Maris church in Haifa, Israel on August 1, 2023. (Shir Torem/Flash90)

The local Arab Christian community views the visits by Hasidic Jews as disruptive, considering them an aggressive intimidation tactic by “ultra-nationalists.”

By World Israel News Staff

Fences have been erected around the iconic Stella Maris Church in Haifa in a bid to deter the influx of Jewish pilgrims from the Breslov Hassidic movement who maintain that the church stands atop the grave of the Prophet Elisha.

A number of of Jewish visitors have expressed their desire to offer prayers outside the religious establishment, while others have tried to access the yard.

However, the local Arab Christian community views these visits as disruptive, considering them an aggressive intimidation tactic by “ultra-nationalists,” The Times of Israel reported.

The presence of these pilgrims, seen by many Arabs as an attack on the Stella Maris Church, has incited multiple instances of physical clashes between the local Arab population, Christians, and the Jewish visitors, the report said. Law enforcement authorities have had to detain several individuals from both groups in recent weeks.

Ibrahim Ghattas, a local community advocate, referred to these incidents as a “trap set by the far right” in which Arabs could be blamed for the ensuing violence.

Prophet Elisha is the biblical successor of Prophet Elijah. According to the pilgrims, the site of the grave is supported by centuries-old documentation.