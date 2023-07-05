CNN under fire for calling Palestinian terrorist a ‘car driver’ shot by Israeli civilian

“Was he still a ‘car driver’ when he exited his vehicle and stabbed Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv?”

By World Israel News Staff

In its latest display of media bias, CNN reported on a terror attack in Tel Aviv by noting that “the driver of a car,” and not a Palestinian terrorist, rammed into pedestrians before being fatally shot by a civilian. The article headline, which referred to the terrorist as a “suspect”, made no mention of the 8 Israelis injured in the attack.

The headline of the article reads: “Hear how civilian killed suspect in Tel Aviv car ramming and stabbing attack.”

An earlier article by the outlet also characterized the terrorist as a “car driver”. Honest Reporting took to Twitter to ask the rhetorical question: “Was he still a ‘car driver’ when he exited his vehicle and stabbed Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv?”

"Car driver." Really, @CNN? At what point would you describe him as a perpetrator? Was he still a "car driver" when he exited his vehicle and stabbed Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv?https://t.co/DYa1O8WoQ7 pic.twitter.com/uJWi0F3Uxr — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 4, 2023

The article follows a slew of similar examples of media bias from much of the mainstream media.

As Honest Reporting noted, The New York Times referred to the Tel Aviv attack and the launching of rockets from Gaza as “tit-for-tat violence” following Israel’s operation in Jenin, thereby drawing a moral equivalence between the IDF’s targeted counter-terror efforts and indiscriminate acts of Palestinian terror.

Forbes called the IDF’s Jenin operation an “assault” while the Washington Post referred to it as an “invasion.” The New York Times hailed Jenin for being a “bastion of Palestinian armed struggle” where an “ethos of defiance” reigns.

Not one of the articles mentioned that 50 terror attacks against Israelis in the past year alone were carried out by Jenin-based terrorists.

But the most heinous reporting of all was when a BBC anchor told former prime minister Naftali Bennett that “Israeli forces are happy to kill children.”

Bennett corrected Gadgil and clarified that the slain young men were terrorists and that they “held responsibility” for choosing to arm themselves and fire at IDF troops.

But Gadgil doubled down on the narrative that the Israeli army specifically aims to murder kids, and failing to differentiate between adolescent gunmen firing at troops and small, elementary-school age children.