Search

WATCH: Joyful scenes as IDF soldier finally discharged after 5 months of grueling rehab

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-joyful-scenes-as-idf-soldier-finally-discharged-after-5-months-of-grueling-rehab/
Email Print

A Givati soldier wounded in Gaza was finally released from Ichilov Hospital after 5 months of intense rehabilitation.