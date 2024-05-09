WATCH: Joyful scenes as IDF soldier finally discharged after 5 months of grueling rehab May 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-joyful-scenes-as-idf-soldier-finally-discharged-after-5-months-of-grueling-rehab/ Email Print A Givati soldier wounded in Gaza was finally released from Ichilov Hospital after 5 months of intense rehabilitation. IDF Givati soldier, Sergeant Shilo Oren, who was wounded in Gaza, was discharged yesterday after a long rehabilitation of five months in Ichilov hospital. pic.twitter.com/Ni3qzfKMZP— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) May 9, 2024 GazaIchilovIDFwounded