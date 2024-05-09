Will Jewish voters support Biden after arms freeze threat?

“I’m sure Hamas is happy” about Biden’s ultimatum, said Rep. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

By World Israel News Staff

American Jews will be rethinking their plans to vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, following his threat to freeze arms sales to Israel should the IDF launch a full-scale invasion Rafah.

“Of course any pressure on Israel is interpreted by our enemies as something that gives them hope,” Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, told radio station Kan News.

“There are many Jewish Americans who voted for the president and for the Democratic Party, and now they are hesitant.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Biden administration was caving “under the heat of domestic political pressure from his party’s anti-Israel base and the campus Communists who decided to wrap themselves in the flags of Hamas and Hezbollah.”

“I’m sure Hamas is happy,” Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Marco Rubio (R-FL) said. “When we [threaten to freeze military support, Israel’s] enemies are encouraged.”

he added that the move “probably makes a realistic ceasefire less likely. If you’re Hamas and you think they’re not going to have weaponry, you probably think you have more leverage and less urgency.”

“Administration officials have assured Congress, and have assured me personally very recently … that there would be no delay in assistance to Israel,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“This is an underhanded attempt to withhold aid without facing accountability. It’s undermining what Congress intended and has acted to take care of by authorizing the aid to Israel,” he continued.

“And so if the president truly wanted to defeat Hamas like he’s said in the past, he wouldn’t be standing in the way preventing it from happening.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, a staunch critic of Netanyahu, blamed “the failed management of the government of Israel” for Biden’s threat.

“The failure of this becoming a public disagreement during wartime is entirely on the government,” Lapid told Radio103FM.

“The prime minister, one minute after the Americans give us $14 billion, stands at Yad Vashem on Holocaust Remembrance Day and says that ‘If Israel has to stand alone, it will stand alone.’ The Americans were offended by this,” Lapid claimed.