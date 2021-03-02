CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘I can’t cover sexual harassment allegations against my brother’

CNN host Cuomo explained that he is “aware of what’s going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced on Monday that he will not be reporting on the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The statement immediately sparked ire on social media.

“Now, of course, CNN has to cover it,” he said during his show Cuomo Prime Time. “They have covered it extensively, and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.”

He explained that he is “aware of what’s going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”

However, Chris Cuomo didn’t recuse himself from earlier reporting related to his brother.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Cuomo conducted a series of friendly interviews with Gov. Cuomo. Clips of the pair ribbing each other on air went viral, as the sibling rivalry dynamic between the two adult men shone through.

Cuomo’s announcement that he will not be covering negative news related to his brother led to accusations that he selectively applied ethical journalistic standards.

“Every J-school [journalism] student knows that ethically you are only allowed to interview your brother when the news about him is good. That’s like, a day one lesson,” sarcastically tweeted Ben Terris of the Washington Post.

Perhaps this is why prior to the scandal you shouldn’t have been allowed to interview your brother in a clear violation of standard journalistic practice https://t.co/EsuMDFvzHa — Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) March 2, 2021

“Perhaps this is why prior to the scandal you shouldn’t have been allowed to interview your brother in a clear violation of standard journalistic practice,” tweeted Kansas City Star correspondent Bryan Lowry.

Cuomo’s comment that CNN has extensively covered the allegations about Andrew Cuomo also drew ire from observers.

Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative podcast host tweeted, “CNN has not, in fact, covered it extensively.”

“On CNN’s site right now, there are 6 stories about Trump and a story about sexual harassment accusations against a 1st term back row Republican congressman before one story about Andrew Cuomo,” a Twitter user replied to Stuckey, including screenshots.