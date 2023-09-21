Deal to ‘bring security to the Zionist regime’ futile, Iran’s president says

Any normalization agreement between an Arab country and Israel would be a “stab in the back” to the Palestinians, Raisi told reporters.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told reporters on Wednesday that any deal that aims “to bring security to the Zionist regime” will not succeed, AFP reported.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Raisi said that “a relationship between regional countries and the Zionist regime would be a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and of the resistance of the Palestinians,” according to the report.

Raisi made his remarks apparently in response to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s statement that normalization with the Jewish state is “growing closer every day.” He also stressed that major concessions to the Palestinians would be necessary for a peace deal to be concluded.

In an interview with ABC News, also on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that normalization between the two countries would be a “transformative event.”

“To bring these two countries together in particular would have a powerful effect in stabilizing the region, in integrating the region, in bringing people together, not having them at each other’s throats,” he said.

Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in March 1979. Jordan and Israel signed a peace agreement in October 1994.

On Sept. 15, 2020, bilateral agreements on Arab–Israeli normalization , dubbed the Abraham Accords, were signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. In December 2020, the Israel-Morocco normalization agreement was signed. On January 6, 2021, Sudan signed the “Abraham Accords Declaration” in Khartoum.