Defense Minister Gallant reveals that Iran has plotted more than 50 terror attacks globally against Jews

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, center, arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

Jenin’s terror infrastructure is the “result of Iran’s funding, military know-how, and methods of warfare.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday disclosed that Iran has planned more than 50 terrorist attacks globally against Jews in recent years, which were thwarted by Israel’s defense establishment in cooperation with local authorities.

“Iran has led an unprecedented worldwide campaign of terror, targeting Israelis and other Jews across the globe,” Gallant said in an address at the end of a visit to Azerbaijan.

“There have been over 50 attempts in recent years, the majority of which already were on the verge of being executed before they were thwarted at the last minute,” he said.

“Thanks to our defense establishment, thanks to close cooperation with many countries, and thanks to the understanding that Iran is a global threat, we prevented these attempts and saved human lives.”

The defense minister emphasized that the “fight does not stop” in the face of the Iranian threat.

Gallant, who is on an official diplomatic mission to the , held pivotal talks with President Ilham Aliyev and the Muslim-majority nation’s defense liaison.

“Under the direction of the Supreme Leader, Iran has been leading a worldwide terror campaign, with an unprecedented scope, targeting Israelis and Jews around the world,” stated Gallant.

Gallant’s remarks came days after Baku arrested an Afghan national suspected of planning an assault on Israel’s embassy in the South Caucasus country and two weeks after the Mossad caught an Iranian terrorist who had planned terror attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus.

“This fight does not stop. This is one fight on the way to something much more important – preventing Iran, a rogue nation, from acquiring nuclear weapons,” Gallant said, pointing to the Islamic Republic’s attempts to establish a “terrorist military capability” in Syria.

Gallant said that Jenin’s terror infrastructure is the “result of Iran’s funding, military know-how, and methods of warfare.”

“We acted with a concerted effort to deal with the terrorist infrastructure and weapons available in the area,” he said of the IDF’s recent counter-terror operation in the Palestinian town.