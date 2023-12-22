Democratic congresswoman calls AIPAC ‘existential threat to blacks’

Member of far-left ‘Squad’ accuses pro-Israel lobby group of racism for not backing her over her ‘blatant anti-Israel positions.’

By World Israel News Staff

A Democratic congresswoman has accused America’s largest pro-Israel lobby group of racism, citing its failure to support her as a result of her anti-Israel positions.

Summer Lee (D-PA), a former member of the Democratic Socialists of America and member of the far-left ‘Squad’ of progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives, took aim at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) recently, over the lobby group’s criticism of her stance vis-a-vis Israel.

Writing in a series of posts in a private Facebook group last month, Lee excoriated AIPAC for not endorsing her because of what the group called her “blatant anti-Israel positions,” Politico revealed.

“AIPAC is not supporting those Black candidates to be supportive of their community’s needs if the only issue it cares about is their own. That’s textbook racism actually.”

In another post, Lee said the pro-Israel lobby group constituted an “existential threat” to African Americans.

“Since no one else will say it, I will: AIPAC is an existential threat to the Black community and its right to self [determination].”

AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann called Lee’s accusations “slanderous,” and a “transparent attempt to hide her strident anti-Israel record.”

Lee responded by saying that she stands “by my assertion,” before accusing AIPAC of being “an existential threat to all of democracy.”