Detroit police say suspect arrested in Jewish leader’s murder

By JNS

James E. White, Detroit’s chief of police, released a statement updating the public on the ongoing investigation into the death of Jewish community leader Samantha Woll.

“As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll,” White said on Wednesday. “While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case.”

The dearth of details on the investigation so far has led to skepticism and anxiety regarding whether further lethal threats remain for Detroit’s Jewish community.

Those concerns are certain to continue, as White said that much information would “remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain. Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office until the conclusion of this investigation.”

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.