Dianne Feinstein announces, and promptly forgets, that she will retire in 2024.

Career highlights the 89-year-old almost certainly can’t remember.

By Washington Free Beacon Staff

Just hours after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will retire at the end of her term, the 89-year-old lawmaker was apparently unaware of her plans to retire.

“I haven’t made that decision,” the senator told a reporter when asked about her retirement announcement, in which the soon-to-be nonagenarian said she “will not run for reelection in 2024.” “We put out your statement,” a staffer reminded Feinstein.

Given Feinstein’s advanced age and declining mental acuity, it’s no surprise that California Democrats such as Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee have already announced they will run for the senator’s seat.

But before Feinstein wraps up her term, the Washington Free Beacon would like to pay tribute to her more than five-decade career in public service. From harboring a Chinese spy in her office for 20 years to staring down elementary-aged climate activists, here are the career highlights DiFi almost certainly can’t remember.