Drip, drip, drip: White House says more classified docs at Biden home

By The Washington Free Beacon

Aides to President Joe Biden discovered additional pages of classified documents at the president’s Wilmington, Del., house, the White House announced Saturday.

The documents were discovered in the storage area adjacent to the garage where Biden stores his Corvette Stingray, the New York Times reported. The White House announced the discovery of the first tranche of documents in the Wilmington home, which date from Biden’s time as vice president, on Thursday. The president’s scandal-plagued son, Hunter Biden, lived at the house in 2018 and 2019, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The revelation comes after a tumultuous week for the president, which began with the revelation Tuesday that Biden attorneys discovered classified documents on Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center, Biden’s think tank in Washington, D.C. According to reports, the documents found in the Penn Biden Center contained Top Secret information about Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed former Justice Department attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents. While Garland has praised Hur as ‘even-handed,” former House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes told the Free Beacon that the special counsel “looks like a fixer for the Democrats and the Deep State.”