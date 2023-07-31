Ex-Malaysian PM: Jews were ungrateful after Holocaust, now doing to Arabs what Nazis did to them

Mahathir Mohamad again cast doubt on the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust and claimed that Jews control most of the West.

By World Israel News Staff

Malaysia’s rabidly antisemitic former prime minister went on tirade last week, claiming that Jews did not express sufficient appreciation for the allied soldiers’ sacrifices after the Holocaust and charging Israel of behaving like Nazi Germany to the Palestinians.

Following a recent visit by Mahathir to the UK, where several local religious bodies welcomed him warmly, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reached out to him with a series of questions. In response, Mahathir Mohamad, who is now 98, once again cast doubt on the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust and propagated the idea that Jews dominate most of the West.

Mahathir also claimed Israel is “doing to the Arabs what the Nazis did to [Jews].”

Mahathir, who has self-identified as a proud “antisemite” in the past, made the assertion that “Jews are ruling the world by proxy.”

Mr Felix Pope wrote to me dated 11 July 2023, saying The Jewish Chronicle newspaper wishes to report on my views on the following:- • You are a fervent critic of Israel and have said you are "glad to be labelled antisemitic" and that sympathy for Holocaust victims is wasted and… pic.twitter.com/9cXDoziA5O — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) July 25, 2023

Mahathir, holds the record as Malaysia’s longest-tenured premier, service twice in the role, with his second stint lasting from 2018 until he quit in February 2020.