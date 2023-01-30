FATAH: ‘The intifada has begun in Palestine – in ALL of Palestine’ January 30, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/fatah-the-intifada-has-begun-in-palestine-in-all-of-palestine/ Email Print In a military procession in Jenin, Fatah, the ruling party of the Palestinian Authority, lauded the massacre of civilians at a Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, saying that the war in all of Palestine – i.e. from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea – has just begun. FatahIncitement to terrorIntifadaJeninJerusalem terrorPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian terror