Feminist Arab-Israeli professor suspended for denying Hamas rapes, accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ and ‘sexual abuse’

Hebrew University condemns professor who called Israel a ‘killing machine.’

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli professor at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University has been suspended, after she called into question the veracity of claims of rape by Gaza terrorists on October 7th, and accused Israel of genocide.

Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, a self-described Palestinian feminist and holds the Lawrence D. Biele Chair in Law at the Faculty of Law-Institute of Criminology and the School of Social Work and Public Welfare at the Hebrew University, told Channel 14 that she questioned the rapes and other atrocities committed by Gaza terrorists on October 7th.

The Haifa-born professor also accused Israel of genocide in its ongoing war against the Hamas terror organization.

Just days earlier, Shalhoub-Kevorkian made similar comments on the Makdisi Street podcast.

She repeatedly referred to the State of Israel as “dishonest” and “criminal,” calling the “Zionist entity” a “killing machine.”

“They will use everything to further kill,” Shalhoub-Kevorkian said. “It is a killing machine, and it is a necropolitical regime that can survive only on the erasure of Palestinians and only when they will stop this and they will acknowledge what they are doing then we can start talking…but not to criminals.”

While calling into question Hamas rapes of Israelis, Shalhoub-Kevorkian accused Israeli soldiers of “sexual abuse,” after photographs showed several soldiers putting underwear taken from a Gaza home on a tank.

“They will use any lie. They started with babies, they continued with rape. They will continue with a million other lies every day.”

On Tuesday, Hebrew University issued a statement condemning Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s comments and announcing her suspension from the university’s law school.

“The Hebrew University rejects all of her distorted statements with disgust. The Hebrew University is proud to be an Israeli, public, and Zionist institution.”

This is not the first time the university has condemned Shalhoub-Kevorkian; on October 29th, administrators slammed her ““alignment with a petition characterizing Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocidal and labeling it an occupying force since 1948. The university management suggested that she consider resigning from her position at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.”