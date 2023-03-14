First-ever Israeli national pavilion to be inaugurated in Japan defense exhibition

“Despite the physical distance between Israel and Japan, we share many similarities as technology-oriented and innovation-driven nations,” said Yair Kulas, who is leading the Israeli delegation.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israel Ministry of Defense’s first-ever national pavilion in Japan will be inaugurated Wednesday at the DSEI Japan defense exhibition taking place March 15-17,.

SIBAT, the Israel Ministry of Defense’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, is leading the delegation of Israeli defense industries participating in the event. The national pavilion will be inaugurated by the head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Yair Kulas, who will meet with various Japanese counterparts during the week.

Fourteen Israeli defense industries will be presenting their technological solutions at the exhibition, including, for example, unmanned aerial systems, land systems, rocket and missile systems, and communication and targeting technologies.

“We are happy to participate in the DSEI defense exhibition and to inaugurate Israel’s first national pavilion in Japan, constituting an additional step in deepening our defense cooperation, Kulas said.

“Despite the physical distance between Israel and Japan, we share many similarities as technology-oriented and innovation-driven nations. The Israeli defense industries participating in the exhibition each bring their own unique technological solutions to the table here, many of them the leading of their kind in the world.”

The Israeli defense industries participating in the defense exhibition include: Copterpix, CTI-INTL Solutions, Elbit Systems, Gate Technologies, IAI-Israel Aerospace Industries, Magna BSP, Manta Air, Ophir Optronic Solutions, Orbit Communication Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, RT LTA Systems, Smartshooter, Steadicopter, and Trekace Technologies.