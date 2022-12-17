Florida Governor Ron DeSantis meets with Israeli, UAE ambassadors

According to the Israeli envoy, the three discussed the Abraham Accords and “the strategic significance and opportunities they present to our region, the world and to Florida.”

By Andrew Bernard, The Algemeiner

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog and United Arab Emirates Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba on Thursday to discuss the relationship between the countries following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.

“I had a productive meeting with [Governor DeSantis] together with UAE Ambassador Al Otaiba,” Herzog said on twitter. “We gave an overview of the Abraham Accords & the strategic significance & opportunities that they present to our region, the world & to Florida.”

“I also thanked Governor DeSantis for his strong support of Israel & for the significant steps he has taken to combat antisemitism.” Herzog added. “We look forward to continuing to work with him to deepen Israel-Florida relations & to connect Florida to the exciting new dynamic in our region.”

Herzog also said that the two ambassadors had invited DeSantis to visit the UAE and Israel in the new year.

Otaiba and Herzog also attended an event in Boca Raton, Florida, for American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch, welcoming him to the role following his appointment in October.

“A special thank you to Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and [Ambassador Herzog] for the honor of sharing the night with us!” Deutch said.