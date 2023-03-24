‘FOR OUR BROTHERS’: Ultra-Orthodox community greets Tel Aviv protesters with food, drink March 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/for-our-brothers-ultra-orthodox-community-greets-tel-aviv-protesters-with-food-drink/ Email Print The Bnei Brak municipality prepared refreshments – including cholent, a traditional Shabbat food – for the hundreds of protesters against judicial reform who would gather in the ultra-Orthodox city to demonstrate at the home of United Torah Judaism party MK Moshe Gafni. A sign read, “Refreshments and Drinks for our Brothers,” The Yeshiva World reported. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/kann_news-1638958987227045888.mp4 anti-government protestBnei BrakJudicial reformMoshe GafniUltra-OrthodoxUnited Torah Judaism