Four Israeli soldiers wounded in terror attack near Joseph’s Tomb

By JNS

An Israeli officer and three soldiers were wounded on Wednesday night during an operation to secure entry for civilians to the Joseph’s Tomb compound in Shechem.

An improvised explosive device was set off as the soldiers passed by.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. The officer and two of the soldiers were “lightly” wounded, and another soldier was in moderate condition, the IDF said.

The explosive detonation took place at the point where the security forces were operating to secure the route to the tomb and not on the route civilians take to enter into the compound.

The IDF said the entrance of worshipers to Joseph’s tomb continues as planned, in spite of the attack.

Nablus Battalion, part of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, reportedly claimed responsibility, saying that its members detonated a roadside bomb close to Israeli forces as they entered the city. Thirty-nine people were injured in related clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“We are praying from the depths of our hearts for the safety of the soldiers who secured this entrance,” said Knesset member Zvi Sukkot, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Terror will not win, in the merit of Joseph the righteous,” he added.

Images shared on social media appeared to show a large explosion from the bomb.