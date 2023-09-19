Four Palestinian terrorists said killed amid clashes with IDF in Jenin camp

The Palestinian Authority-controlled camp has become a breeding ground for Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

Four Palestinian terrorists were reportedly killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday night, the latest flare-up in the flashpoint northern Samaria region.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that troops were operating in the camp, and that a Rafael-made SPIKE FireFly, or “suicide drone,” targeted a terrorist there. The Palestinian Authority health ministry said four Palestinians were killed and 12 others wounded.

Elite military forces were reportedly spearheading the mission on the ground targeting a senior commander in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which is affiliated with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, was being updated on the situation, per a statement from his office.

Earlier this month, IDF troops arrested three Hamas terrorists during a raid in the camp. All of them were involved in “extensive” terrorist activity and perpetrated or directed IED and shooting attacks, according to the military.

Less than 48 hours later, Israeli forces arrested another wanted terrorist in the camp, which has become a breeding ground for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In July, the military carried out a major counterterrorism operation in Jenin, including in the camp.

More than 1,000 IDF troops participated in the campaign, which is believed to have been the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades.