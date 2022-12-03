Gaza rocket fired into Israel, first in a month; IDF strikes back

Israeli airstrike on Hamas military targets in Gaza, May 11, 2021. (Flash90/Abed Rahim Khatib)

IDF strikes Gaza targets after a rocket was fired into Israel, activating sirens in Israeli border communities.

By JNS and WIN Staff

One rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Saturday night, causing no injuries or damage.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system was not activated as the incoming projectile was headed for an unpopulated area, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Rocket alert sirens were, however, activated in the border kibbutzim of Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, and residents reported hearing an explosion.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists are believed to have fired the rocket.

A month ago, a rocket fired at the Eshkol region by Gazan terrorists was intercepted by the Iron Dome, and shortly after that three additional rockets failed to cross the border, hitting inside the Strip. It was the first such barrage since “Operation Breaking Dawn” on August 5-7, when Palestinian terrorists fired approximately 1,100 rockets towards the Jewish state.

Saturday’s attack comes after two senior Palestinian terrorists were killed overnight Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin.

The security forces came under fire during an arrest raid in the village of Wadi Burqin; they returned fire, killing PIJ commander Muhammad Saadi and Naeem Zubeidi of the Fatah-linked Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

“I want to express my appreciation to the security forces. This is the way to fight terrorism; this is the way to protect the citizens of Israel. Look after yourselves,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a statement released Thursday morning.