German police approve antisemitic, pro-terror rally

By JNS

A mere three months after a protest in Berlin featured chants of “Death to Jews” and “Death to Israel,” German police stood by as yet another antisemitic, pro-terror march took place in the capital city.

On late Wednesday afternoon, tens of mainly German Muslim protesters gathered in Berlin’s central Potsdamer Platz under the slogan “An immediate halt to aggression against Jenin.”

The rally, which received prior approval from local authorities, ensued after Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin following a two-day counterterrorism operation.

More than 1,000 IDF troops participated in the raid, believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades.

The military announced on Tuesday that its forces had killed 12 Palestinians during the 48-hour operation, all confirmed terrorists, and arrested more than 100 terrorism suspects.

Ahead of the demonstration in Berlin, a police spokesperson assured JNS that measures had been taken to prevent illegal incitement. “There was a dialogue between the police and the organizer [and] prohibited chants have been discussed,” the spokesman said, while noting that “sufficient” officers would attend the protest.

In April, at a march organized by the German chapter of the Palestinian NGO Samidoun, hundreds of Muslims chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to Jews,” sparking calls for tougher action against anti-Jewish protests.

Among other restrictions, the police subsequently banned the glorification of violence, statements that advocate “the annihilation of the State of Israel and/or its inhabitants,” as well as the display of symbols associated with Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Yet in video footage of Wednesday’s pro-Jenin rally, obtained by JNS, one speaker can be heard saying: “Glory and salvation to the righteous martyrs,” while calling for the release of all terrorists imprisoned by Israel. “We are not allowed to call Israel child murderers,” another speaker added. “If this is not a child-murdering army, what is it then?”

Songs played during the protest praised Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas, and implored attendees to die for “Palestine.” Participants furthermore chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that essentially calls for the destruction of the Jewish state and likely runs afoul of Berlin’s prohibition against advocating for the annihilation of the State of Israel.

A handful of law enforcement officers seemingly stood by as the events transpired.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Berlin earlier this week, anti-Israel activists disseminated flyers that described the Jewish state as a “parasite occupation.” The leaflets, which were plastered on historical monuments, including Cafe Moskau, read: “From the river to the sea… Jenin, we bow to you! Glory to your martyrs, freedom for your prisoners.”