Hamas Chief: Israel is Only the First Target

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

Mahmoud al-Zahar is the chief political guide of Hamas. He doesn’t mince words about the goal of the terror group. It’s not just to destroy Israel and to replace it with a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.” It’s not just about killing every last Jew on the planet. No, the fanatical True Believers of Hamas aim at nothing less than creating a world where Islam dominates everywhere, and everywhere, Muslims rule.

Footage of senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar calling for world domination has resurfaced online.

“We believe in what our Prophet Muhammad said: “Allah drew the ends of the world near one another for my sake, and I have seen its eastern and western ends. The dominion of my nation would reach those ends that have been drawn near me,” Zahar said in the video that was published on MEMRI TV in December of 2022.

“The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under [a system] where there is no injustice, no oppression, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians, and against the Arabs in all the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and other countries,” he said.

What does that mean? In this brave new world ruled by and for Muslims, there will be no place for Israel, but no place, either, for America, or France, or the U.K., or Italy, or Germany, or India, or Brazil. The entire planet will fall under the reign of Islam. One vast Dar al-Islam will cover the globe, and apparently there will not even be room for the most cringing of dhimmis to exist, making Al-Zahar’s hallucinatory goal far worse for non-Muslims than what they have heretofore endured under Muslim rule.

They will no longer have the possibility of surviving as dhimmis, no matter how wretched; their only alternatives will be immediate conversion or death. In the glorious Islamic future that Al-Zahar is certain will come, there will be no place for other religions. There will be “no Zionism [i.e. Judaism]” and “no treacherous Christianity.”

To repeat: Mahmoud Al-Zahar, one of the co-founders of Hamas in 1987, and the most senior Hamas official still living in Gaza, has a goal that should alarm all non-Muslims. That goal, to repeat, is this:

“The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under [a system] where there is no injustice, no oppression, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity.”

When Israeli troops finally enter Gaza to wipe out Hamas, they will be wiping out people who have fun as they decapitate babies and children, burn families alive in their houses, rape and murder young girls whose bodies they gleefully display on the back of trucks, posting photographs of an elderly lady’s corpse on Facebook so her relatives can see. The mutilations of bodies — the pulling out of entrails, the eyes gouged out, the genitals cut of and pushed into the mouths of the dead — these things Hamas has done, but the Israellis who saw the evidence haven’t been able to bring themselves to discuss publicly. This is Hamas, intent on removing from the earth all Jews and Christians, leaving the entire world to those whom Oriana Fallaci contemptuously described as the “sons of Allah.”

The next time a Hamas spokesman, his voice breaking with feigned despair at those terrible Israelis who for no reason at all are dropping bombs in Gaza, explains on radio or television that Hamas only wants to “free our people from the open-air prison we have been living in for more than 50 years,” be ready to remind him, and the too-gullible members of his audience, what Hamas’ co-founder set out just last December as the terror group’s objectives. That should provide a salutary shock for those who until now have been unaware of what Hamas intends to do, and what jihad means, and why, alas, that worldwide jihad will never end.