HAMAS v. FATAH: Violence on the Temple Mount despite no Jews present

A Palestinian from Nablus (Shechem) attempted to wave a flag of Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in the Temple Mount Plaza Tuesday and was met with a barrage of water bottles, chairs, and other objects from Hamas supporters, who seek to take down the yellow flag of their rivaling movement where they find it, and especially if that place happens to be near al-Aqsa. (Courtesy Abu Ali Express)