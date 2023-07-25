Hezbollah chief: Israel had its ‘worst’ day, is about to ‘disappear’

“This worst day is what puts it on the path to collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, inshallah.”

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah claimed that Israel is on the “path to disappearance,” amid turmoil in the country prompted by Monday’s passage of the first law in the judicial reform, which Nasrallah called the “worst” day since the nation’s establishment.

“In the past, Israel was seen as an invincible regional power, and its menacing presence was a permanent reality accepted by neighboring nations,” Nasrallah said during an address marking the seventh day of Muharram, the initial month of the Islamic calendar, leading up to the Shiite festival of Ashura.

Israel’s “self-assurance, awareness, and faith in itself have spiraled into the crisis it currently confronts,” he said.

Nasrallah’s comments come at a time when his own country has been battling with years of severe political turmoil and waves of demonstrations.

Referring to roiling protests in Israel on Monday following the vote, Nasrallah said: “This day, in particular, is the worst day in the history of the entity, as some of its people say. This is what puts it on the path to collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, inshallah.”

Separately on Tuesday, the IDF announced that members of his terror group, Hezbollah, were filmed patroling Israel’s border – in violation of a United Nations resolution last week.