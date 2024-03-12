Hezbollah fires 100 rockets into Israel, IDF responds by hitting terror targets in Lebanon

Terrorist in Lebanon with a rocket launcher used against Israel. (AP/Hussein Malla)

Hezbollah fired 30 rockets into the Golan Heights and 70 at the upper Galilee.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In one of the largest attacks launched by Hezbollah since the beginning of the war five months ago, the Lebanese terror group launched 100 rockets into northern Israel, prompting the IDF to respond by hitting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

In an apparent attempt to test the limits of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, Hezbollah fired 30 rockets into the Golan Heights and 70 at the Upper Galilee.

The first attack occurred on Tuesday at 7 am with a barrage of 70 rockets, many of which were intercepted and others landing in open fields with no injuries reported.

The remaining 30 were fired at the Golan an hour later.

According to Reuters, Hezbollah said they fired the rockets in response to Israel striking the Bekaa region Monday night.

Israel confirmed a report by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television channel that it retaliated by firing at the terror group’s targets in Southern Lebanon.

The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah reportedly met with Hamas officials including Yahya Sinwar’s deputy Khalil al-Hayya about the situation in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria and delegations discussing the stalled ceasefire and hostage deal.

The IDF said they struck a Hezbollah military compound in the Khiam area and terrorist infrastructure in the Bint Jbeil area was also targeted.

At least one Hezbollah terrorist was killed and several were injured in the IDF strikes.

In addition, the IDF struck three Hezbollah posts that fired rockets at the Golan Heights.

Last week, The Israeli government set March 15th as the deadline for a diplomatic resolution ending the ongoing cross-border fire with Hezbollah or face military escalation, according to a report from a Lebanese news outlet.

The Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, asserts that Israeli officials have told international negotiators that a deal, which would see Hezbollah forces withdrawn north of the Litani River, must be reached by next week.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah sources speak as if war is already going on, as they told the Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, “We are at war with the enemy, regardless of its area; all possibilities are open, and the resistance is fully prepared and ready for any expansion.”