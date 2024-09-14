Hezbollah fires nearly 60 rockets at Safed and surrounding areas, no injuries

A forest fire caused from rockets fired from Lebanon, near the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, June 4, 2024. (Flash90/Ayal Margolin)

The terror group claimed the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Friday.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday morning, Hezbollah fired multiple barrages of rockets at targets in northern Israel, focusing on the Safed area.

The terror group claimed the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Friday. Although they claimed to have aimed at military targets, most of the rockets were directed at Safed, which is home to 38,000 civilians.

The first barrage occurred at 1 am on Saturday and included 5 rockets fired at Safed, followed by 20 on Saturday morning and a third with over 35.

A drone launched by Hezbollah was intercepted in the Western Galilee town of Gornot HaGalil.

Most of the rockets were intercepted or hit open areas, with some starting fires, and there were no injuries.

Hezbollah said they were targeted military bases near the northern communities of Amiad and Elifelet, south of Safed.

In response, the IDF hit a building that Hezbollah used in Kfar Roummane.

The IDF also struck a building housing terrorists in Blida, southern Lebanon.

Damage to homes in northern Israel hit by Hezbollah rockets, missiles, and explosive drones is estimated at least 1 billion shekels ($265 million), according to a report by Hebrew-language outlet Mako.

Since October 8th, the Lebanese terror group has been launching near-daily attacks on communities and military bases in northern Israel.

Data from Israel’s Tax Authority indicates that 1 billion in damages to private property have been sustained over the past 11 months, with that number only set to grow as Hezbollah continues its barrages. That figure does not include the cost of repair for businesses, public resources like schools and community centers, and military assets in the region.

The Defense Ministry estimates that there have been at least 1,400 structures within nine kilometers (5.5 miles) of the Lebanese border that Hezbollah has struck over the past eleven months.

Notably, the Defense Ministry statistic only counts structures that sustained direct hits from Hezbollah. The figure does not include thousands of buildings that sustained secondary damage from shrapnel, collapses of nearby structures, and other indirect causes.