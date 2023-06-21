Hezbollah penetrated Israel, set up post near IDF base

The Iranian-backed terror group reportedly dispatched between three and eight armed operatives into Israeli territory.

By JNS

Lebanese terror group Hezbollah managed to infiltrate Israel and set up a terrorist outpost in the past few weeks, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Hezbollah dispatched terrorists across the border who set up two tents near Har Dov. The position, located across from an Israeli military base, was manned by three to eight armed terrorists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly discussed the incursion during a briefing last week to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The Israel Defense Forces said only that “the matter was known and being addressed by relevant parties,” reportedly UNIFIL, the U.N.’s peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 to confirm Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon following a military incursion. After the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, UNIFIL’s mandate was expanded to monitor the cessation of hostilities.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly accused the force of failing to contain Hezbollah, which has militarized huge swaths of Lebanon in contravention of international law.

According to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict, the terrorist group is forbidden from operating anywhere near the frontier.

In May, Israel’s Foreign Ministry revealed that the Iranian-backed group had over the past year constructed no fewer than 27 military posts along the Blue Line, the demarcation separating Israel and Lebanon.

The posts were built under the guise of Green without Borders, a Hezbollah-affiliated organization that poses as an environmental NGO.

On March 15, a terrorist who infiltrated from Lebanon planted a roadside bomb in northern Israel that severely wounded a motorist. Shareef ad-Din, 21, from the Israeli Arab town of Salem, was wounded when the explosive device detonated behind a barrier by the side of the road near the Megiddo Junction, some 18 miles southeast of Haifa.

The IDF did not name who it believes dispatched the terrorist, but did not rule out Hezbollah.