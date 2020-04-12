High Court rejects petition designed to block Netanyahu from forming new government

The court held that it could not rule on the petition Netanyahu has not yet been tasked with forming a government, making any decision at this stage a premature ruling.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Following, President Reuven Rivlin’s decision on Sunday to not extend White and Blue Leader Benny Gantz’s mandate to assemble a coalition, Benjamin Netanyahu’s detractors petitioned the Supreme Court to deny the prime minister the opportunity to form a government based on his indictment in three corruption cases.

On Sunday, the High Court held that it could not rule on the petition because Rivlin has not yet tasked Netanyahu with forming a coalition, making any decision at this stage a premature ruling.

The court added that the petition can be refiled if Rivlin hands the mandate to Netanyahu.

Shortly after Gantz assumed the Knesset Speaker position last month, it appeared that a the sparring factions would soon strike a deal in which Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for the first 18 months, after which Gantz would assume the role.

Israeli weekly Makor Rishon reported the unity deal hangs precariously in the air because Netanyahu fears he will be pushed out by the Supreme Court the moment the deal is signed.

This is not the first time Netanyahu’s opponents have sought to remove Netanyahu from power.

A day after the Likud party made a strong showing in Israel’s March election, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the Supreme Court to disqualify Netanyahu from serving as prime minister based on the corruption charges levied against him.

The Supreme Court rejected the petition because it was filed before all the votes were tallied.

In January, the same group asked the Supreme Court to force Netanyahu to resign based on the same premise.

The Supreme Court rejected the petition at that time, deeming it “theoretical and premature.”

Meanwhile, the Likud party is pressuring Rivlin to hand over the mandate to Netanyahu after the president announced he would not give Gantz any more time to do so.

“The Likud movement again asks Rivlin to transfer the mandate to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the head of the largest party in the Knesset with 59 recommendations, just as President Rivlin acted after the previous elections in September, when he transferred the mandate from Prime Minister Netanyahu to MK Gantz,” the party said in a statement today.