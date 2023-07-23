‘Historic opportunity’ for ‘Palestinian victory’ due to Israeli crisis: Islamic Jihad

Islamic Jihad spokesman celebrates that Israeli society appears to be at a breaking point, says internal crisis marks the ideal time for terror groups to attack.

Widespread social unrest in Israel and an army potentially weakened by reservists’ refusals to serve or attend training sessions are creating a significant opportunity for terror groups, a member of Islamic Jihad told Arabic-language media.

“The Zionist entity is also facing real crises and suffering from significant internal disagreements,” Nasser Abu Sharif, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad terror group, told Al Quds Radio, according to an Arutz Sheva report.

“We are standing before a historical moment which we must utilize for war against the Zionist entity, which is facing real and large crises,” he said.

“Therefore, the Palestinian nation is facing a new stage, and standing before a historic opportunity which it must utilize for fighting and the conflict for the sake of the Palestinian problem, and to achieve victory and remove the occupation from the Palestinian land.”

Abu Sharif cited increasing Jewish presence in Jerusalem and the expansion of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as major threats to the Palestinians.

He called upon terror groups to unite against Israel and for the Palestinian Authority to allow terrorists to operate freely in territory controlled by the embattled entity, without fear of arrest or collaboration with Israeli security authorities.

“We are facing a dilemma and a great danger. We have no solution other than battle and conflict. We are also facing a historic moment in which we need to unite behind this path,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the internal disagreements between us and the internal problems we have still exist, since the Palestinian Authority continues to repress, bring to trial, and stop the fighters of the Palestinian opposition, while using its old tactics.”

Numerous right-wing Israeli politicians and commentators have warned that internal chaos creates major vulnerability for terror groups to exploit.

Some have specifically cited reservists’ threats not to serve, backed by former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, as emboldening terrorists to attack.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has described IDF refusals as “rewarding the enemy.”