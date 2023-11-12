Hollywood actress uses her fame to highlight plight of captives in Gaza

Actress Mayim Bialik interviews mother of an American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

The Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on October 7 is unfortunately becoming “old news” as time passes. Mayim Bialik, a well-known Jewish actress, wants to keep the unspeakably evil event alive in the eyes of the world.

Best known for her role in the long-running TV sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” Bialik has over five million followers on social media. She is harnessing her popularity by speaking out in support of Israel on these platforms.

When the Hamas terrorists flooded into Israel and slaughtered, raped, and tortured 1,200 unsuspecting civilians, they also captured roughly 250 Israelis who were taken hostage into Gaza.

The kidnapped victims include men and women, babies, children, and the elderly, and their fate is unknown. Four have been released to date and a fifth rescued, but there has been no investigation by the International Red Cross as to the medical condition of those remaining, and their surviving family members are understandably distraught.

Posters calling attention to plight of the hostages have been callously ripped down by anti-Semites who seek to dismiss the evil of Israel’s enemies. Bialik finds this action unconscionable: “It is critical that the world does not forget the faces of the innocent victims,” she said in a post. In response, she held a live interview on Instagram with Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of one of the hostages, to bring the issue front and center among her millions of fans.

Rachel’s son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, is an American citizen. Hersh’s family learned that he was attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel on the day of the attack.

An estimated 260 attendees were murdered, with an unknown number taken hostage. Based on video evidence and that of surviving witnesses, the family learned that Hersh lost his arm in the massacre.

His mother pointed out that those kidnapped are not all Israeli, and not all are Jewish.

They hail from 33 different countries and are of all ages, races, and religions.

In her opinion, the hostage crisis should engender international outrage, and yet the world is strangely oblivious.

Jonathan Polin, Hersh’s father, asked: “How does it make sense that there are 240 hostages underground [presumably in terror tunnels in Gaza] for a whole month and the world does not care?”

Rachel Goldberg spoke to Mayim about the cruelty of the October 7 attack; “No one deserves this. No child in the world…should have to watch her parents butchered in front of her and then be kidnapped and held underground for 31 days. No one in the human world… no one in the universe deserves this.”

Rachel differentiated between supporting the Palestinian people (as she said she and her family does) and condemning evil. “You can be for the security of the Palestinians and at the same time…say that murdering children and raping women and slaughtering their parents is unacceptable…You have to be able to call out when atrocities happen.”