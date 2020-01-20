Honduras officially designates Hezbollah a terrorist organization

Honduras joins the United States, Canada, and Israel, among other nations, declaring that the Iranian proxy is a terror organization.

By World Israel News Staff



On Monday, a security official from Honduras indicated that his nation now officially designates Hezbollah as a terror organization, Reuters reported.

The Lebanese Islamic group is bankrolled and overseen by Iran and was voted the world’s richest terror organization by Forbes magazine in 2018.

Honduras joins the United States, Israel, Canada, Argentina, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany, all of which have declared that Hezbollah is a terror group.

Guatemala’s recently elected president, Alejandro Giammattei, has also indicated his government plans to ban Hezbollah.

Like the United States, Guatemala moved its embassy in Israel to the nation’s capital, Jerusalem.

According to Forbes, Hezbollah received a massive windfall as a result of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with only the Islamic Republic benefiting more financially.

“Hezbollah’s budget jumped significantly with the government expenditure out of Tehran, and if in the past they received about $200 million per year, today the Iranian funding of the Lebanese terror group, according to estimates by the security establishment, is evaluated at more than $800 million dollars annually,” Forbes reported in 2018.

Forbes also referred to Hezbollah’s “hold on the global drug industry” as the “crowning glory of [its] business portfolio,” with a “worldwide crime operation” involved in “constant money laundering, forgery, weapons trade, smuggling, and of course producing and trading drugs, primarily heroin and cocaine.”