Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike

After Hezbollah attack on Israeli town leaves three injured, IDF kills terrorist commander in airstrike.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Hezbollah terrorist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon Tuesday, following a series of Hezbollah attacks on Israel.

Ismail Yusuf Baz, commander of Hezbollah’s coastal operations, was killed when Israeli aircraft struck a vehicle driving through the town of Ain Ebel near the Israeli-Lebanese frontier.

Shortly after the airstrike, a source in Hezbollah informed AFP that a regional commander had been killed.

“The field commander in charge of the Naqura region has been martyred in an Israeli strike,” the Hezbollah official said.

Hezbollah confirmed in a public statement that a “combatant” affiliated with the group was killed in the airstrike, but declined to identify him.

Baz had orchestrated rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on Israel from the western portion of Lebanon’s border with Israel, and Israeli army spokesperson said following the airstrike.

Later on Tuesday, a second Israeli airstrike was reported in southern Lebanon, this time targeting a vehicle driving through Chehabiyeh.

The Israeli airstrikes came after attack drones launched by Hezbollah penetrated Israeli airspace and hit Moshav Beit Hillel in northern Israel, leaving three people injured.

“Two explosive drones crossed from Lebanese territory towards Israeli territory and exploded in the area of ​​Beit Hillel. The incident is under investigation,” the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in an X post.

Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets towards northern Israel on Saturday, as Iran launched some 300 missiles and attack drones towards the Jewish state.

On Sunday night, four IDF soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, in an explosion during operational activity in the border area.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying that it had placed several explosive devices along the border inside Lebanese territory near Kibbutz Adamit.