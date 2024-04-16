Three Israelis injured in drone attack from Lebanon

Two Israelis were wounded in rocket attacks from Hezbollah. (Twitter Screenshot)

Hezbollah claimed it hit an Iron Dome missile defense battery near Beit Hillel.

By JNS

Attack drones launched by Hezbollah from Southern Lebanon lightly injured three people in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel in Israel’s Eastern Galilee on Tuesday afternoon, Army Radio reported.

“Two explosive drones crossed from Lebanese territory towards Israeli territory and exploded in the area of ​​Beit Hillel. The incident is under investigation,” the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in an X post.

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed it hit an Iron Dome missile defense battery near Beit Hillel and that soldiers were killed and wounded.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper claimed that an Israeli UAV struck a vehicle near Tyre in Southern Lebanon in response.

Tehran’s terror proxy in Lebanon has been engaged in near-daily attacks on Israel’s evacuated border region since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev.

In response, the Israeli Air Force has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes, including targeted killings of Hezbollah commanders.

Overnight Saturday, Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets into the Upper Galilee as part of Iran’s unprecedented multi-pronged attack on the Jewish state. Air defenses intercepted most of the projectiles.

On Sunday night, four IDF soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, in an explosion during operational activity in the border area.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying that it had placed several explosive devices along the border inside Lebanese territory near Kibbutz Adamit.