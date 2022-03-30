Hours after B’nei Brak terror attack, Palestinians cross illegally into Israel

Palestinians seen breaking a piece of the separation wall in the PA city of Bir Nabala, between Jerusalem and Ramallah, on November 8, 2014. (STR/Flash90)

Footage emerged Wednesday showing Palestinians crossing illegally into Israel from Samaria, Ynet reported.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel suffered its third deadly terror attack within a week on Tuesday night in the central city of B’nei Brak. Last week terror struck in the southern city of Beersheba, and Sunday night it happened in the city of Hadera in the north. A total of 11 people were murdered in cold blood.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and others in the Israeli leadership have vowed to step up security and prevent further attacks.

Yet footage obtained on Wednesday reveals that Arabs continue to cross into Israel illegally – and without difficulty — from the Palestinian Authority, Ynet reported.

Merely hours after the latest attack, camera footage showed fresh breaches in the fence located in the vicinity of Ya’bad, from where terrorist Dia’a Hamarsheh, who massacred five Israelis in B’nei Brak.

According to the report, this scenario occurs daily.

“Every morning, from early hours up until 7 a.m., dozens of transits and cars come to pick up people that cross the partition fence illegally,” said Elazar Roth, a resident of nearby settlement Tal Menashe, Ynet reported.

“They come close to the border. What we see is a lack of governance, active abandonment,” Menashe charged.

“It’s not that the security forces don’t know and don’t see – they simply decided to leave it this way. We need to deal with this phenomenon.”

The IDF says it has tried to deal with the problem by placing mounds of gravel near the roadblocks. This strategy hasn’t helped, since there are several meeting points, according to Ynet.

One of the drivers who picks up the illegal Palestinian employees told Ynet that part of the reason they enter through gaps in the fence is the need to start work very early in the morning.

“There’s tension at the border crossing, and those who pass through [legally] get to Israel only around 8-9 a.m., and that’s late for them because most of them start work at 5-6 a.m.,” he said.

Hamarsheh also worked in Israel illegally and crossed though one of those gaps, the report said.

“Our hearts are with the people that pay the price with their lives. But this is exactly the point – we need to stand by our regulations. If we have a fence and we have a partition wall, we can’t leave it [open] like this,” said Roth.

“This terror attack could have been avoided,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, the report continued. Dagan met with Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster and showed him the breaches in the fence.

“For years Israel has neglected the partition wall and ignored the entrance of illegal residents into the country with the humanitarian excuse, instead of conducting an organized entry,” Dagan said.